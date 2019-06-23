14 dead, over 50 injured in a tent collapse in Barmer

  • search
    Jaipur, June 23: At least 14 people died and around 50 injured after a massive 'pandaal' (temporary structure) collapsed on Sunday evening in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

    Barmer pandaal collapse (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    Barmer pandaal collapse (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    The pandaal was put up for a religious function for which many people had gathered. The mishap took place at Jasaul area in Barmer this evening between 4.00-5.00 pm.

    The temporary pillars and the core structure that give support to the tent collapsed after heavy rains and storm.

    As the weight bearing pillars collapsed, the entire pandaal came crashing down and people got trapped under it. The rescue operations are underway and the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

    According to some reports, some electricity wires also crashed along with the pandaal. Speculations are that some people may have died due to electrocution.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his grief over the incident.

    "Collapse of a Pandaal' in Rajasthan's Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," Modi tweeted.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he asked the concerned officials to ensure that the injured get medical assistance. He also said that he has communicated to authorities to probe the incident.

