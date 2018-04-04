Youtube attack: Now, US tech firms want gun control

Following the shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday afternoon that left many injured and the woman shooter dead, calls for more gun control emerged from the Silicon Valley captains, Reuters reported.

Till now, the tech companies have not taken a stand on gun control as they did on other issues like immigration, environment or same-sex marriage. But now after the Youtube incident, they have started expressing worries over the menace which has killed several in the US over the years.

Twitter Inc and Square Inc CEO Jack Dorsey, for example, said the US couldn't remain reactive to the danger and lived on hopes that it wouldn't happen again. Tweeting his worry, Dorsey said it's time to evolve the policies.

Dara Khosrowshahi and Aaron Levie, the chief executives of Uber Technologies Inc and Box Inc, respectively, tweeted on Tuesday using the popular hashtags #EndGunViolence and #NeverAgain that are used by anti-gun violence activists

Khosrowshahi said in this tweet that Uber supports Youtube and Google at the hour of the crisis and wanted to express gratitude to those who responded first. He also added that the Youtube headquarters attack also makes it necessary to promote anti-gun violence.

Levie also prayed for his friends in Google and their families with hashtag #NeverAgain.

Top executives of Google and Youtube Sundar Pichai and Susan Wojcicki also issued statements saying they stood by those who were affected by the incident but did not make any direct reference to the gun control.

Besides, Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook, Amazon Inc CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook Inc COO Sheryl Sandberg and others also showed solidarity with the Youtube staff members though did not say anything about gun control, Reuters added.

