World trusts India on Kashmir, not us, admits Pakistan minister

International

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Islamabad, Sep 12: A Pakistani minister has claimed that Islamabad has failed to garner the desired support from the international community on Jammu and Kashmir after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370.

Speaking on a talk show on Pakistani news channel Hum News on Wednesday, Pakistan's Interior Minister Brigadier Ijaz Ahmed Shah blamed the "ruling elite class" for "destroying" the image of the country.

"People do not believe us in the international community. We say they (India) impose curfew and are not giving medicines to people of Jammu and Kashmir. People do not believe us but they believe them. The ruling elite has destroyed the country. People think we are not a serious nation," he said, adding "Pakistan should do a soul searching."

Kashmir integral part of India: Top Muslim body backs Centre's Article 370 move

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday brought embaracement to Imran Khan when he described Jammu and Kashmir as an "Indian state".

Pakistan has so far been referring to Jammu and Kashmir as "India administered Kashmir".