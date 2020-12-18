How COVID-19 pandemic took over the world in 2020

World leaders who have contracted coronavirus

New Delhi, Dec 18: The 2020's world deadliest pandemic: Corona Virus (COVID-19) has spread rapidly over the last ten months globally. What started as a mystery disease was first referred to as 2019-nCoV and then named COVID-19.

So far more than 74 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded across the globe, which include some of the world leaders who failed to escape the virus.

Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest in a string of world leaders to have been diagnosed with the virus. Macron's office announced that the French president was diagnosed with Covid-19 following an RT-PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.

UK PM Boris Johnson

The British prime minister tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in March this year. He was even admitted to hospital 10 days after getting the Covid+ve result as a "precautionary measure".

Prince Charles

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, got infected by Covid 19 virus in March this year. He had mild symptoms and worked from home during the quarantine. His wife and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla did not contract the virus.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 65, said on July 7 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the pandemic. He notoriously dismissed Covid as a normal flu and was even seen hugging and meeting his supporters amid the Covid pandemic which has taken a heavy toll especially on Brazil.

Donald and Melania Trump

After downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus threat for months, U.S. President Donald Trump on October 2 announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and would immediately quarantine and begin the "recovery process."

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested Covid positive on 2 August and was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. He was admitted to the hospital for the third time on 12 September for "post-Covid care" and was discharged five days later.

Sophie Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a reactionary chain of self isolation among all the people in administration she was in contact with, including PM Justin Trudeau.

Juan Orlando Hernandez

The Honduras president announced in June that he had tested positive, along with two other people who worked closely with him. He was briefly hospitalized and released.

Luis Abinader

The newly elected president of the Dominican Republic contracted and recovered from COVID-19 during his campaign. He spent weeks in isolation before the country's July election.