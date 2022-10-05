Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG beyond 2023? Speculations rife

Kerala: Messi fan who went missing after Argentina loss found dead near bridge in Kottayam

Europe, Oct 05: Lionel Messi is expected to rejoin Barcelona when his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in 2023. However, several reports have also claimed that PSG wants to keep the 35-year-old in the club and are keen to offer him a new deal to tie down his future.

There is no official word on the deal but the potential contract is likely to propose an initial one-year extension with the option of a further 12 months.

Messi joined PSG on a two-year contract and is currently thriving at the French club. But it looks like his time in France will come to an end at the end of the season.

Messi played 778 games for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring 672 goals and providing 265 assists across those games. That amounts to 937 goal involvements during his Barca career, which began as a 17-year-old.

But his time at Barca ended in 2021 after the club could not afford to register his contract and wages.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph is reporting Manchester United will not stand in Cristiano Ronaldo's way if he wishes to leave in January.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea is interested in signing Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.

90min is reporting Chelsea are also trying to push RB Leipzig into accepting deals for center-back Josko Gvardiol and forward Christopher Nkunku as soon as possible.

Paris Saint-Germain is hopeful of getting Lionel Messi to agree to a new contract with his deal set to expire at the end of this season, although they will hold off on negotiations until after the World Cup, per Mundo Deportivo.

January will mark 18 months remaining on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's contract with Lazio, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Italy's top clubs are all keeping a close eye on the 27-year-old's availability.

Wednesday, October 5, 2022