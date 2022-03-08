YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Exit Poll Punjab Exit Poll Goa Exit Poll
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will cut off gas supply to Europe warns Russia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Mar 08: Russia has threatened to cut off gas supply to Europe if the West went ahead and banned Russian oil.

    Alexander Novak said that such a move would lead to catastophic consquences for global supply as a result which oil prices would double to $300 a barrel.

    Will cut off gas supply to Europe warns Russia

    The statement comes in the wake of the United States exploring a potential ban with allies to punish Russia for its military action in Ukraine. The plan was however rejected by Germany and Netherlands.

    EU gets around 40 per cent of its gas and 30 per cent of its oil from Russia. If the supplies are disrupted, there are no easy substitutes. Novak said that Russia has every right to retaliate and cited Germany's decision last month to block certification for the second Nord Stream Pipeline between the two countries.

    More VALDIMIR PUTIN News  

    Read more about:

    valdimir putin russia

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X