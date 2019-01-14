Why Pakistan University will be observing Sisters’ Day on Valentine’s Day

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Faisalabad, Jan 14: When the whole world wull be celebrating February 14 as Valentine's Day, but a Pakistani university will be celebrating a Sisters' Day on February 14 in order to promote "Islamic traditions", according to the vice chancellor.

Female students can be gifted scarves and Abayahs (clothes) as decided by Vice Chancellor Zafar Iqbal Randhawa of the University of Agriculture in Faisalabad and other decision makers, Dawn news reported.

The vice chancellor believes it was "compatible with Pakistan's culture and Islam", the report said.

February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Day across the world. On the day, people express their love and affection with greetings and gifts.

Valentine's Day has been a controversial subject in Muslim-majority Pakistan for years, with some celebrating and others protesting against it.

The Islamabad High Court in 2017 and 2018 "banned" all Valentine's Day celebrations, and print and electronic media were warned to "stop all Valentine's Day promotions immediately".

In 2016, then president Mamnoon Hussain urged Pakistanis to forego celebrating Valentine's Day, saying it was not a part of Muslim tradition, but a Western innovation.

(with PTI inputs)