WHO warns Monkeypox cases could 'accelerate' during summer| 5 points

WHO warns Monkeypox cases could 'accelerate' during summer

Washington, May 21: The World Health Organisation (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after over 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.

Here's what we know so far about Monkeypox:

The World Health Organization's European chief on Friday said he is concerned that monkeypox could spread in Europe in the next few months, as people gather for parties and festivals during the summer.

"As we enter the summer season in the European region, with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate, as the cases currently being detected are among those engaging in sexual activity, and the symptoms are unfamiliar to many," WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

Kluge said he's concerned because cases have risen among those who have no travel history to places where monkeypox is endemic.

He said there's also concern "because most of the initial cases found are being detected through sexual health services and are among men who have sex with men" - a sign that community transmission may have been happening for some time.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the National Centre for Disease Control and the ICMR to keep a close watch on the situation. They have also instructed airport and port authorities that any sick passenger with a travel history to Monkeypox-affected countries be isolated and samples sent to the National Institute of Virology.

Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:04 [IST]