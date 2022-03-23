Who'll replace Imran Khan as next Pakistan PM if he loses No-Confidence vote?

Islamabad, Mar 23: Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of the Lower House at the Parliament in Islamabad on March 25 for a no-trust motion against Imran Khan following an internal revolt in his party Tehreek-i-Insaf, with several members of the National Assembly (MNAs) deserting the PTI and joining the opposition ranks.

No Confidence Motion Against Imran Khan:

The nine-member opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People Party (PPP) had signed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government on March 8.

In the 342-member National Assembly, the party has 155 members and the support of 23 members from six other parties. It needs at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote. With 24 of its own MNAs turning dissidents, PTI's task of securing adequate numbers has become even more massive and, in fact, impossible, European Times reported.

Who Will Be Next Pakistan PM if Khan Fails No Confidence Vote?

Even as Imran Khan is confident of surviving the storm, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has already put forward the name of its party's chief Shehbaz Sharif for the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

On Monday, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said the decision on the appointment of the next Pakistan Prime Minister will be taken by the Opposition but her party will nominate Shehbaz Sharif as Imran Khan's replacement.

"Imran Khan! Your game is over," Tribune quotes Maryam Nawaz as saying. She also claimed that Imran Khan's party has already broken up. "The PM is aware that no one will come to his rescue now that he has lost the game," the PML-N vice president added. "Imran Khan believes there to be an international conspiracy against him, but he conspires against himself. Had he fulfilled his duty, there would be no reason to mobilise one million people," she added.

Meanwhile, Khan has warned the opposition that he would be more dangerous for them if ousted from power. He has also called for a rally in the capital on March 27 to mobilise his support base or whatever is left of it. But evidently, the die is cast on Imran's political future, a report said. PTI