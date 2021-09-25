When India grows, the world grows: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s UNGA speech

YouTube
    New York, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. "The strength of India's democracy lies in the fact that a young tea seller is addressing the UN for the 4th time," he said in his opening remarks.

    Come, make Vaccine in India: PM Modi at UNGACome, make Vaccine in India: PM Modi at UNGA

    Key takeaways from PM Modi's UNGA speech:

    • India is a shining example of a vibrant democracy.
    • Come, Make Vaccine in India.
    • When India grows, the world grows.
    • When India reforms, the world transforms.
    • Yes, Democracy Can Deliver.
    • Yes, Democracy Has Delivered.
    • India has made homeless families - home owners
    • Development should be all-inclusive, all-nutritive, all-touching, all-pervading, it is our priority.
    Read more about:

    unga narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 19:14 [IST]
    X