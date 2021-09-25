When India grows, the world grows: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s UNGA speech

New York, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. "The strength of India's democracy lies in the fact that a young tea seller is addressing the UN for the 4th time," he said in his opening remarks.

Key takeaways from PM Modi's UNGA speech:

India is a shining example of a vibrant democracy.

Come, Make Vaccine in India.

When India grows, the world grows.

When India reforms, the world transforms.

Yes, Democracy Can Deliver.

Yes, Democracy Has Delivered.

India has made homeless families - home owners

Development should be all-inclusive, all-nutritive, all-touching, all-pervading, it is our priority.

When India grows, the world grows, when India transforms, the world transforms.

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 19:14 [IST]