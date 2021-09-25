For Quick Alerts
When India grows, the world grows: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s UNGA speech
New York, Sep 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. "The strength of India's democracy lies in the fact that a young tea seller is addressing the UN for the 4th time," he said in his opening remarks.
Come, make Vaccine in India: PM Modi at UNGA
Key takeaways from PM Modi's UNGA speech:
- India is a shining example of a vibrant democracy.
- Come, Make Vaccine in India.
- When India grows, the world grows.
- When India reforms, the world transforms.
- Yes, Democracy Can Deliver.
- Yes, Democracy Has Delivered.
- India has made homeless families - home owners
- Development should be all-inclusive, all-nutritive, all-touching, all-pervading, it is our priority.
- When India grows, the world grows, when India transforms, the world transforms.
Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 19:14 [IST]