What we know about the Manhattan bomber Akayed Ullah

An explosion on Monday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan in which five persons were injured has been termed as an incident of terror. In the explosion, suspect Akayed Ullah, 27 was also injured.

The suspect who is of Bangladeshi descent has been taken into custody. Law enforcement agencies said that is an Islamic State inspired terrorist.

Ullah lives in Brooklyn and recently did electric work close to the Port Authority along with his brother. He was living with his brother in the same apartment.

NYC TLC Deputy Commissioner for Public Affairs Allan J. Fromberg said in a statement to CNN that Ullah held a New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission for-hire vehicle driver's license from March 2012 through March 2015. That license lapsed and was not renewed in March 2015, Fromberg said. Ullah was not licensed to drive a NYC yellow taxi, he also said.

"As taxi and for-hire vehicle drivers are independent contractors and not employees, I have no way of knowing whether he drove for any particular base, or whether he simply got the license but didn't drive at all," Fromberg said.

Ullah had worn the explosive device to his body and intentionally detonated it, law enforcement agencies said. He told the police that he had made the device himself. The device was a pipe bomb affixed to his person with a combination of velcro and zip tied.

Initial investigations suggested that the possible motive behind the bombing was the Israeli action in Gaza. Ullah was upset with the incursions in Gaza. However it is not clear on what the incursion exactly was. Police are trying to find out if it was the recent airstrikes launched by Israel or was it President Donald Trump's statement recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Isreal.

