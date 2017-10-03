What we know about Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas shooter

The United States witnessed one of the deadliest incidents of shooting on Monday. 59 persons were killed and 527 were injured after a gunman opened fire during a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip. The gunman identified as Stephen Paddock (64) fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

What do we know about Stephen Paddock?

He was 64 years old and lived in Mesquite, Nevada a retiree community about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. He had previously lived in the Orlando, Florida, area.

He was divorced, was not known to have children, and was living with a woman in a home in Mesquite.

He'd never shown violent tendencies, said his brother, Eric Paddock of Orlando, Florida.

His father was a bank robber, Eric Paddock said. The FBI lists the late Benjamin Hoskins Paddock as being on the FBI's most-wanted list from June 10, 1969 until May 5, 1977.

The father escaped from prison in 1969 and lived on the run until 1978, when he was arrested in Oregon.

Stephen last communicated with his brother via a text, Eric said, asking about their mother, who'd lost power during Hurricane Irma.

Eric Paddock says his brother did not have affiliations with any terror or hate group, and that he doesn't know why his brother would do this.

"He was a wealthy guy playing video poker ... on cruises," his brother said, adding that Stephen could afford anything he wanted and played $100-a-hand poker.

Eric Paddock said his brother owned apartments and houses. Business records filed in Texas show "Stephen C. Paddock" listed as the manager of "Mesquite Central Park Apartments GP 1, LLC" in Mesquite, Texas. In a statement, the apartment complex at that address said Paddock is not the current owner.

Stephen Paddock's ex-wife lives in Los Angeles County, California, and has had no contact with him in years, authorities said. They divorced 27 years ago, after four years and nine months of marriage.

Authorities searched Paddock's home in Mesquite on Monday and found weapons and ammunition, but Mesquite police spokesman Quinn Averett did not give details. Eric Paddock said he helped Stephen move to Mesquite about a year ago.

Paddock had been staying at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas since last Thursday. He killed himself in his room on the 32nd-floor before a police SWAT team burst in, Lombardo said.

Paddock had bought multiple firearms in the past, several of them purchased in California.

The suspect had a pilot's license but he was not up to date on the medical certification he would need in order to fly legally, a federal official said.

The FAA website shows that the last time he went to get the medical certification required for private pilots who want to fly was February 2008 so he could not have flown legally recently.

