'We did it, Joe!': Kamala Harris in first phone call with Biden after historic win

Washington, Nov 08: After a prolonged counting process that took up to 4 days to announce the winner, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris congratulated Joe Biden for the historic win.

Soon after the President race call, Harris tweeted a short video of her speaking to Mr Biden over the phone saying: "We dd it Joe. You're going to be the next Presdent of the United States.

Harris also changed his bio on Twitter to 'Vice President-elect' and thanked her supporters.

"This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started," she tweeted.

Joe Biden on Saturday triumphed over incumbent US President Donald Trump in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election, to become the oldest man ever elected to the White House.

The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator. Senator Kamala Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first ever woman vice president-elect of the United States.

She would also be the country's first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country. Biden and Harris would be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20.