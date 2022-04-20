WATCH: Russia tests new missile, can hit any target on earth

International

oi-Deepika S

Moscow, Apr 20: Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. It has capable of hitting long-range targets using a variety of flight paths. Sarmat has unique features that allow it to reliably surpass any existing and future systems.

"I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile," President Vladimir Putin told the army in televised remarks on Wednesday.

"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice," Putin said.

Today at 15:12 Moscow time at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia successfully launches its most powerful Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile from a silo launcher.. pic.twitter.com/X0bAMIMpRq — Geo_monitor (@colonelhomsi) April 20, 2022

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement the test "successfully" took place at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia.

According to the ministry, the missile delivered training warheads to the Kura test range of the Kamchatka peninsula, in Russia's Far East.

"Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of our country's strategic nuclear forces," the ministry said.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 22:28 [IST]