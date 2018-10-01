  • search

Watch Pakistan official caught on camera stealing Kuwaiti delegates wallet

By
    Islamabad, Oct 1: A senior Pakistani bureaucrat was caught on camera stealing a wallet belonging to a member of a Kuwaiti delegation in Islamabad recently.

    According to the Dawn, the theft was committed by a grade 20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services Group deployed at the finance ministry.

    A news channel identified the official as Zarar Haider Khan, attending the two-day Pakistan-Kuwait joint ministerial commission meeting.

    In the video the official is seen lifting the wallet from a table and then pocketing it when the delegates had left the hall.

    After the Kuwaiti officials complained a thorough search was conducted and employees were questioned. Later on the CCTV footage showed Zarar Khan stealing the wallet. No complaint has been lodged with the police.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 6:24 [IST]
