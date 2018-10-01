Watch Pakistan official caught on camera stealing Kuwaiti delegates wallet

Islamabad, Oct 1: A senior Pakistani bureaucrat was caught on camera stealing a wallet belonging to a member of a Kuwaiti delegation in Islamabad recently.

According to the Dawn, the theft was committed by a grade 20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services Group deployed at the finance ministry.

A news channel identified the official as Zarar Haider Khan, attending the two-day Pakistan-Kuwait joint ministerial commission meeting.

In the video the official is seen lifting the wallet from a table and then pocketing it when the delegates had left the hall.

Grade 20 GoP officer stealing a Kuwaiti official's wallet - the official was part of a visiting delegation which had come to meet the PM pic.twitter.com/axODYL3SaZ — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 28, 2018

After the Kuwaiti officials complained a thorough search was conducted and employees were questioned. Later on the CCTV footage showed Zarar Khan stealing the wallet. No complaint has been lodged with the police.