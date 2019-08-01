Watch: Five storey building floats on Yangtze river

By Simran Kashyap

Beijing, Aug 01: A video of a 5-storey building floating in the Yangtze river in China has gone viral on various social media platforms. Trust me, it is nothing like we have ever seen before.

The video was actually shot in the month of November 2018 and it was recently shared on Twitter user Massimo.

Taking to Twitter, the user wrote, '' Things that happen in China. A five-story 'building' was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River back in November 2018. The 'building' was actually a floating restaurant. Authorities said the restaurant needed to relocate due to policies changes. ''

Things that happen in China. A five-story "building" was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River back in November 2018. The "building" was actually a floating restaurant. Authorities said the restaurant needed to relocate due to policies changes https://t.co/hYsDqkVQLg pic.twitter.com/zmtXyNeWYC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 29, 2019

It was later reported that the five storey bukksubd was actually a restaurant that had to be moved from the original place owing to some change in the policies.

The building was pushed by the two towing boats which is not seen in the video.

However, neizens were bamboozled. Check out some of the reactions.

Now that's freaking 🙄 — Diya40 (@Diya401) July 30, 2019

My wife and me at the restaurant.

My wife: I don't like the view.

Me: waiter!!! — Mehmet Öztürk (@mehmet_emmi) July 29, 2019

When traffic does not move, we move the buildings to reach you. 🙂 — Kaushik Vishwakarma (@k_vishwakarma) July 30, 2019

Futuristic. No worry of raising sea level due to global warming. Builder need to be awarded. — Srihari (@sriharikaranth) July 30, 2019