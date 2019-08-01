  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Watch: Five storey building floats on Yangtze river

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Beijing, Aug 01: A video of a 5-storey building floating in the Yangtze river in China has gone viral on various social media platforms. Trust me, it is nothing like we have ever seen before.

    The video was actually shot in the month of November 2018 and it was recently shared on Twitter user Massimo.

    Watch: Five storey building floats on Yangtze river

    Taking to Twitter, the user wrote, '' Things that happen in China. A five-story 'building' was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River back in November 2018. The 'building' was actually a floating restaurant. Authorities said the restaurant needed to relocate due to policies changes. ''

    It was later reported that the five storey bukksubd was actually a restaurant that had to be moved from the original place owing to some change in the policies.

    The building was pushed by the two towing boats which is not seen in the video.

    Stunning image captures sea lion falling into mouth of whale

    However, neizens were bamboozled. Check out some of the reactions.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china building floating

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 7:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue