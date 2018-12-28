Want to buy a house? Yes, you can order on Amazon

Washington, Dec 28: We buy almost everything under the sun from Amazon. But what if we say that the e-commerce giant now can even deliver an entire house to your doorstep? We know this is something that will raise your eyebrows to enviable heights but it is true.

According to a report in TODAY, Amazon is now expanding into the housing space and making small space-living more accessible than ever in the past.

"Amazon now sells a prefabricated tiny house by MODS International. The fully furnished, 320-square-foot residence is made from a new shipping container and features a bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette and living area. It's also equipped with insulation, appliances, bath fixtures (toilet, shower and sink), heat, air-conditioning and hookups for plumbing, water and. electricity. Oh, and it has double patio doors," the TODAY report added. The house is called "move-in ready" and one just has to have a solid concrete slab for the house's foundation.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Amazon-delivered houses will cost around $40,000 (around Rs 30 lakh), including the shipping costs. They are also customisable.