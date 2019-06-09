Vijay Mallya spotted at India vs Australia World Cup match, evades question on extradition

International

oi-Deepika S

London, June 09: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK was spotted outside The Oval in London where India is playing against Australia in its second World Cup 2019 match.

When asked about the extradition case, Mallya said "I am here to watch the game," adding that "preperations are underway for the hearing scheduled next week".

This is not the first time Vijay Mallya has been seen at a cricket match.Last year, he had attended the final day of the fifth Test between India and England at the Oval and the year before that, he was seen in the VIP section of the stadium during India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy game.

Mallya is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores.

He is accused of defrauding Indian banks, has filed an application seeking permission to appeal against his extradition order signed off by UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid last month.

He awaits his July 2 oral hearing before another UK High Court judge for his appeal against his extradition ordered by UK home secretary Sajid Javid in February.