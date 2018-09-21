Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang dies at 61

Hanoi, Sep 21: The Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died at age 61, state-owned media in the communist-ruled country said on Friday.

Quang, 61, died in hospital on Friday morning from a "serious illness despite efforts by domestic and international doctors and professors," Vietnam Television reported.

In office as president since April 2016 after more than four decades at the powerful Ministry of Public Security, Quang had a reputation as a tough leader with little tolerance for dissent.

HIs role as president was seen as largely ceremonial, greeting visiting leaders and hosting diplomatic events in a bid to boost Vietnam's profile on the world stage.

His last public appearance was just two days ago, at a meeting with visiting Chinese politicians and foreign dignitaries in Hanoi.