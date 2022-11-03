YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Caught on camera: The moment before shots were fired at Imran Khan rally

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Nov 03: A video footage of an unidentified gunman opening fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during his protest march in Punjab province has surfaced online.

    In the video, the attacker who shot at Imran Khan's vehicle was seen trying to escape amidst the crowd after firing the shots.

    Image credit PTI
    Image credit PTI

    Imran Khan was left injured in his leg in a firing during his 'real freedom' rally in Wazirabad. The attack on Khan happened on the seventh day of the march as it reached Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab province.

    Khan's Haqeeqi Azadi (real freedom) march demanding snap polls in the country was launched on October 28 in Lahore.

    Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to force his demands. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

    Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alv condemned the attack on "brave" former prime minister Imran Khan during a protest rally in Wazirabad today.

    "Strongly condemn heinous assasination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery & of all those injured. My condolences to family of deceased political worker who died during the incident," he said in a tweet.

    Comments

    More IMRAN KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    imran khan pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 19:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X