US Vice President Mike Pence to meet PM Modi next week: White House

Washington, Nov 9: US Vice President is set to tour a number of countries in Asia and Oceania region later this month and he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has informed.

Pence will be on a four-nation trip during which he will also attend the US-Asean Summit and the East Asia Summit in Singapore. It's generally the president who attends the event but this time President Donald Trump has requested his deputy to do the needful.

The US recently went to the mid-term elections in which Trump's Republican Party lost control of the House of Representatives though it succeeded in retaining the Senate.

During his upcoming visit, Pence will visit Japan, Singapore, Australia and Papua New Guinea. Besides the summit in Singapore, the November 11-18 visit will also see Pence attending in meetings of the APEC (Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation) in Papua New Guinea.

Pence will meet Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Papua New Guinea's PM Peter O'Neill and Australia's premier Scott Morrison besides Modi besides participating in other bilateral meetings, the White House added.

National Security Advisor John Bolton will join Pence for the US-Asean Summit and East Asia Summit for the summit in Singapore and meetings in Papua New Guinea.