Covid-19 vaccine COVAX is failing to halt the pandemic: Here’s why, and how to fix it

Corbevax, the cheapest Covid-19 vaccine India: Know the price, how is it different from others?

US to buy 500M Pfizer vaccines to share globally

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, June 09: The US will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to share through the global COVAX alliance for donation to 92 lower income countries and the African Union over the next year, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

President Joe Biden was set to make the announcement Thursday in a speech before the start of Group of Seven summit. According to the source, 200 million doses - enough to fully protect 100 million people - would be shared this year, with the balance to be donated in the first half of 2022.

Centre asks states not to share data on vaccine stocks in public

The person confirmed the announcement on the condition of anonymity. The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

The announcement comes days after the White House unveiled its plans to begin sharing the existing U.S. vaccine surplus with the world.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 8:16 [IST]