US: Shooting leaves 1 deputy dead in suburban Denver

Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.

The shootings occurred after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex at about 5:30 am local time.

As the incident was still unfolding, police asked people to avoid the area and for those nearby to shelter in place.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via Twitter that the shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch early Sunday.

The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and no longer a threat.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)