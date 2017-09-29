US President Trump congratulates Angela Merkel on election win

Washington, September 29: In a telephone conversation, US President Donald Trump has congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her election victory and wished her well in the formation of her fourth government. Also, they discussed the Iran nuclear deal, the WH officials said.

He underscored the deep ties that bind the two nations, their joint efforts to promote peace and prosperity, and US commitment to their longstanding, strong alliance with the German government and its people.

Among other things, they discussed how to counter Iran's 'malign' activities in the Middle East.

Trump and Merkel also addressed the nuclear deal and Iran's missile program, and its non-compliance with the UN. They also affirmed the importance of achieving the peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, the White House said.

Trump and Merkel frequently talk to each other on a wide range of bilateral and global issues. Trump had called her before the elections to wish her. Over the weekend, Merkel, 63, won her fourth consecutive election. The win solidifies her position as the defacto leader of Europe.

Before joining politics, she was a scientist in East Germany. She has a PhD in quantum chemistry.

PTI