US polls: People chose change over more of the same says Biden

    Washington, Nov 07: Let us put the anger and demonisation behind us, Democrat, Joe Biden said. He also projected confidence that he would win the presidential election, citing his leads in key states such as Pennsylvania.

    The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner in the race between Donald Trump and Biden. This is because no candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House.

    US Election 2020: Biden inches ahead of Trump in Georgia, Pennsylvania

    Biden said that a record number of Americans have chosen change over more of the same.

    He said that the political parties may be opponents, but are not enemies. He also noted that he has already won most of the votes in the history for any presidential candidate.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 7, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
    X