    US officials confident that Iran shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board

    Washington, Jan 10: US officials said on Thursday, have confidence that Iran air defenses had 'accidentally' shot down the Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard.

    One U.S. official said U.S. satellites had detected the launch of two missiles shortly before the plane crashed, followed by evidence of an explosion. Two officials said Washington believed the downing of the plane was accidental.

    Speaking to reporters, Trump said the crash could have been a mistake, adding he had a terrible feeling about the downed airliner but offering no evidence.

