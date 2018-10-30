  • search

US: Mail bomb suspect had 100 potential targets, say reports

By
    Washington, Oct 30: Cesar Sayoc, the man accused of despatching potentially explosive devices to a number of Democrats who are known to be critics of US President Donald Trump, had a list of more than 100 potential targets, several reports said.

    Image Courtesy: @ABC

    Sayoc, 56, faces five federal charges that include from transportation of an explosive to illegal mining of explosives to threats against former presidents to threatening interstate communications and assaulting federal officials. The man from Florida reportedly prepared the list through online research of political figures, journalists, etc. According to a report in the Associated Press, the list contained names of more elected officials. The names of those people were not publicly revealed but the New York Times reported that they were being notified, National Public Radio reported.

    "The list recovered by the authorities included an editor at The New York Times, suggesting that Mr. Sayoc was considering threatening other media outlets," the New York Times reported.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 20:03 [IST]
