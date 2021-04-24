YouTube
    US lifts pause on J&J COVID-19 vaccines

    Washington, Apr 24: The United States has resumed the use of the Johnson And Johnson vaccines for COVID-19, with a panel of medical experts reaffirming their support.

    The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 10 to 4, while there was one abstention to back the vaccine. This paved the way for the Food and Drug Administration to lift a pause on the shot that was put on hold due to rare, serious blood clots among recipients.

    More than 8 million Americans have been given the J&J vaccine. The panel had reviewed evidences from 15 women who suffered rare side effects. Three died and several remain hospitalised while five were discharged.

    The agencies could decide as early as Friday evening to resume the use of the vaccines. The FDA would include a warning statement with the shot about the risk of clots, which have been seen primarily in young women.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 24, 2021, 8:24 [IST]
