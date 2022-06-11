YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    United States lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Jun 11: In United States, the Biden administration has announced that it is dropping the Covid-19 testing requirement for inbound air travelers from abroad, ending one of the longest-running travel restrictions of the pandemic.

    The move will come into effect for US-bound air travelers at midnight tomorrow.

    US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

    White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said the President Joe Biden's work on effective vaccines and treatments was critical to the development. The official said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made its determination based on the science and data that this requirement is no longer necessary at this time.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reassess its decision in 90 days and if officials decide they need to reinstate it, because of a concerning new variant, they will do so.

    The rule, put in place by the Trump administration in early 2021 and later tightened by the Biden administration, most recently required inbound travelers, including US citizens, to show proof of a negative Covid test a day before boarding U.S.-bound flights. Travelers entering the US at land border crossings were exempt.

    The move comes less than two weeks after leaders of the industry groups Airlines for America and the U.S. Travel Association met with officials at the White House to urge them to pull the plug on the requirement they maintained was outdated.

    Comments

    More UNITED STATES News  

    Read more about:

    united states pandemic coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X