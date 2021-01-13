'He must go': US House Speaker Pelosi calls Trump a 'clear and present danger'

Washington, Jan 13: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday made the case for the impeachment of President Trump on the House floor, saying that those who attacked the US Capitol last week were not patriots, but "domestic terrorists" that were sent by the President's words.

She said that Trump is "a clear and present danger" to the country. "We know that the President of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love," Pelosi said.

President Trump has "repeatedly" lied about the outcome of the election in November and cast doubt on democracy, she added.

Top American lawmakers hold Trump accountable for Capitol attack

"Since the presidential election in November, an election the president lost, he has repeatedly lied about the outcome," sought to sow doubt about the election process, and "unconstitutionally sought to influence state officials" to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's election win, Pelosi said.

"The President saw the insurrectionists not as a foes to freedom, as they are, but as the means to a terrible goal, the goal to his personally clinging to power. The goal of thwarting the will of the people. The goal of ending in a fiery and bloody clash, nearly two and a half centuries of our democracy," CNN quoted Pelosi as saying.

The US House is set to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection, with several key Republicans backing the Democrat-led push to impeach Trump just a week before he leaves office.