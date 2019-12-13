  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US house panel approves charges against Donald Trump, sets up impeachment vote

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Dec 13: US lawmakers took the grave step Friday of approving two charges against Donald Trump, setting up a full House of Representatives vote to impeach the president over his alleged misconduct.

    Donald Trump
    Donald Trump

    Democrats and Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee voted along strict party lines, 23 to 17, appearing somber as they put Trump on track to become only the third president to be impeached in US history.

    "Today is solemn and sad day," committee chairman Jerry Nadler said after the votes which occurred with surprising speed following a caustic, 14-hour debate the previous day.

    Have agreed on text of phase one trade deal, says China on US pact

    The historic votes approved two articles that charge the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, related to his pressuring of Ukraine to launch investigations into Democrats, and his blanket refusal to cooperate with any aspect of the inquiry.

    The articles of impeachment will now be considered by the full House, which is expected to vote next week to impeach Trump. "The House will act expeditiously," Nadler said in brief remarks.

    The move would trigger a trial of Trump in the Senate, where the Republican majority is expected to protect the president by voting against conviction and removal.

    Trump, who rejects the impeachment process as a "witch hunt," sought to show he was hard at work during the vote, tweeting about a trade agreement reached with China.

    But White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham slammed the Judiciary Committee vote as the "shameful end" to a "desperate charade."

    "The president looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House," she said.

    House Democrat Pramila Jayapal, who appeared to hold up a pocket copy of the US Constitution as she cast her votes on the articles of impeachment, said her vote was not against Trump as a person.

    "It is a vote for the Constitution and for 'We, the People,'" she said in statement, quoting the preamble to the constitution.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump united states

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue