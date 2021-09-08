US ‘concerned’ over Taliban govt led by UN-blacklisted Akhundzada

What does Mullah Hasan Akhund appointment as Afghan PM tell us about the Taliban?

Kabul, Sep 08: The State Department is concerned over new Afghanistan government under Taliban, which is headed by UN-blacklisted Akhundzada.

"We note the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women,'' a State Department statement said.

''We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals. "We understand that the Taliban has presented this as a caretaker Cabinet. However, we will judge the Taliban by its actions, not words. We have made clear our expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government,'' it said.

33-member Taliban cabinet in Afghanistan: Full list

On the issue of people trying to leave Afghanistan, the State Department said the U.S. will "hold the Taliban to their commitments to allow safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans with travel documents, including permitting flights currently ready to fly out of Afghanistan to agreed-upon onward destinations."

The statement added: ''We also reiterate our clear expectation that the Taliban ensure that Afghan soil is not used to threaten any other countries and allow humanitarian access in support of the Afghan people.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 15:47 [IST]