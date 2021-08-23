YouTube
    US cannot simply abandon Afghanistan: China

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beijing, Aug 23: China is once again criticising the United States over Afghanistan, saying America cannot simply abandon the war-torn country.

    "The United States is the root cause and the biggest external factor in the Afghan issue," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday. "It cannot just run away like this."

    He called on the US to help maintain stability, avoid chaos and rebuild Afghanistan.

    "I hope the US side can match its acts with words, take on its responsibilities in Afghanistan and put into practice its commitments to Afghanistan in terms of development and reconstruction, and humanitarian assistance," he told a daily briefing.

    China has expressed readiness to work with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, to rebuild the war-torn nation.

    Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 18:01 [IST]
