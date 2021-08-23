Over 700 Indians evacuated from Afghanistan so far

Govt to brief all political parties on developments in Afghanistan

US cannot simply abandon Afghanistan: China

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, Aug 23: China is once again criticising the United States over Afghanistan, saying America cannot simply abandon the war-torn country.

"The United States is the root cause and the biggest external factor in the Afghan issue," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday. "It cannot just run away like this."

He called on the US to help maintain stability, avoid chaos and rebuild Afghanistan.

Taliban warn US to leave Afganistan by August 31 or 'there will be consequences'

"I hope the US side can match its acts with words, take on its responsibilities in Afghanistan and put into practice its commitments to Afghanistan in terms of development and reconstruction, and humanitarian assistance," he told a daily briefing.

China has expressed readiness to work with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, to rebuild the war-torn nation.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 18:01 [IST]