US: 8 dead after two planes collide over lake in Idaho

Washington, July 06: As many as 8 people are believed to be dead after two planes collided over Lake Coeur d'Alene in northern Idaho in United States. The accident that took place at around 2:20 pm local time. As many as eight people were on board the aircraft and there were no survivors.

As per reports, 2 victims were recovered from the air crafts before they sank. Both were deceased. The remaining six victims are still accounted for.

The cause of the collision has yet not been determined, but investigations are ongoing.

One aircraft involved in the collision was a Cessna 206, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor told CNN.