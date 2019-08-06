  • search
    Uproar in Pakistan Parliament as Imran Khan skips joint session on J&K crisis

    By Shreya
    Islamabad, Aug 06: Ruckus ensues in Parliament of Pakistan as the Opposition objects to Prime Minister Imran Khan's absence from the joint session to hold a discussion on Kashmir.

    The joint session of upper and lower houses was summoned by President Arif Alvi to decide Pakistan's future course of action in the wake of India's decision to scrap Article 370, which provides special status to Kashmir.

    File photo of Imran Khan
    The Opposition leaders disrupted pointing out that the day's agenda did not specifically mention Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

    Article 370 scrapped: Pakistan moving additional troops from Afghanistan to border

    The protest and chants during today's sitting continued even after Qaiser assured that Article 370 will be mentioned in the resolution that was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati condemning India's "illegal actions", according to the Dawn.

    Opposition wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the sitting as well as the Kashmir issue is above all political differences.

    The joint sitting is also expected to pass a resolution to condemn the Indian government's action at the conclusion of the sitting. So far it is not clear if the meeting would conclude in day or would continue for another day.

    Earlier, the regular session of National Assembly was prorogued on Monday until Thursday, providing two-day space for the joint sitting. The demand for convening the joint sitting was made by the opposition and government responded positively to it.

    The joint sittings take place on key occasions and offer policy guidelines for the government.

    Meanwhie, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will preside a key meeting of Corps Commanders later in the day to discuss the security situation after the latest developments in Kashmir.

    imran khan ruckus parliament kashmir issue

