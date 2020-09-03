UNSC blocks Pakistan’s efforts to designate 2 Indians as terrorists

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New York, Sep 03: The efforts by Pakistan to designate two Indians as terrorists have been blocked by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Pakistan's attempts to politicise the 1,267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour has been thwarted, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, T S Tirumurti said.

Pakistan had initiated a move to list Pakistan's efforts to designate Angara Appaji and Gobinda Patnaik - as designated terror operatives under the UNSC's 1267 Committee for Counterterrorism Sanctions.

"Pakistan's blatant attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan's designs," Tirumurti said in a tweet.

The UNSC led by the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Belgium decided to block Pakistan's move after it failed to produce evidence.