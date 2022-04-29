Fact check: Are photos of Ukraine’s flag being replaced by Soviet Union flag new?

UN team shocked after Russian rockets pound Kyiv during Guterres’ visit

Kyiv, Apr 29: Russia has intensified strikes in central Kyiv as the United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres was visiting on Thursday.

The attack that shocked the UN chief also wounded 10 persons. This was the first such rocket attack on the capital of Ukraine since mid-April. Emergency vehicles went scrambling as a loud blast was heard in Kyiv.

Ukraine said that one strike hit a 25 storey residential block, partially destroying two floods. AFP correspondents reported that they saw a low rise building in flames with black smoke engulfing out of it.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said there had been two hits in the Shevchenkovsky district. While the UN team was shocked by the attack, a statement said that all of them were safe.

UN's humanitarian office told AFP that it is a war zone but it is shocking that it happened close to us.

The attack took place less than an hour after the UN chief and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a joint press conference.

