    Kyiv, Feb 27: The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a cruise missile aimed at Kyiv and launched by Russia with a TU-22 bomber from Belarus.

    Ukraine Air Force shoots down missile aimed at Kyiv from Belarus

    The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports: "A few minutes ago, the Air Force of the AFU shot down a cruise missile fired at the capital of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus by a TU-22 aircraft. This is another war crime of Belarus and Russia."

    Russia today claimed that its troops have "completely blocked" the southern Ukrainian cities of Kherson and Berdyansk.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 15:14 [IST]
    X