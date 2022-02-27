Watch: Air India's second flight carrying 250 Indians from Ukraine lands in Delhi; 3rd takes off from Budapest

After YouTube, now Google bars RT, other Russian State media outlets from receiving Ad revenue

Ukraine ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus: Volodymyr Zelensky

We will bring our sons, daughters stranded in Ukraine: PM Modi

Ukraine Air Force shoots down missile aimed at Kyiv from Belarus

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kyiv, Feb 27: The Ukrainian Air Force has shot down a cruise missile aimed at Kyiv and launched by Russia with a TU-22 bomber from Belarus.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports: "A few minutes ago, the Air Force of the AFU shot down a cruise missile fired at the capital of Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus by a TU-22 aircraft. This is another war crime of Belarus and Russia."

Russia today claimed that its troops have "completely blocked" the southern Ukrainian cities of Kherson and Berdyansk.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 15:14 [IST]