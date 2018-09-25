  • search

UK's first Sikh guardsman tested positive for cocaine use

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    London, Sep 25: A 22-year-old Sikh soldier, who created history by becoming the first to wear a turban during an annual parade to mark British Queen Elizabeth II's birthday ceremony, could be kicked out from his post after he was tested positive for cocaine, according to a media report.

    File photo of Charanpreet Singh Lall. Photo courtesy British Army twitter.
    File photo of Charanpreet Singh Lall. Photo courtesy British Army twitter.

    Charanpreet Singh Lall made headlines across the world for wearing the turban during the Trooping the Colour in June. However, last week he failed a random drugs test at his barracks, with insiders claiming he registered "high levels" of cocaine.

    "Guardsman Lall has been discussing it openly in the barracks. The Guards carry out public duties at the Palace, it's disgraceful behaviour. It is for his commanding officer to decide if he gets the boot - but anyone caught taking Class A drugs can expect to be dismissed," a London basd newspaper said. "Everyone's shocked. He was put in the limelight and now he's brought only embarrassment," the report said.

    Lall is one of the three soldiers who failed the test at Windsor's Victoria Barracks. Brigadier Christopher Coles, Head of Army Personnel Services Group, said "I can confirm that a number of soldiers from the Coldstream Guards are under investigation for alleged drugs misuse."

    Read more: Indo-US Military exercise 2018: Indian Army battle-ready with 'Yudh Abhyas'

    Lall, who was born in Punjab moved to the UK with his family as a baby. He later joined the British Army in January 2016. He hit the headlines in June after he made history as part in the 1000-strong ceremony marking the Queen's 92nd birthday. While Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her actual birthday on April 21, the Trooping of the Colour ceremony takes place on any Saturday of June. The ceremony has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years and also functions as a display of army drills, music and horsemanship.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    united kingdom guardsman queen elizabeth ii cocaine

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue