UK India Week: Five-day global event to begin today

UK India Week- a five-day international event where 'Global Britain Meets Global India' will be held in London and Buckinghamshire. The event will witness participation of global business leaders and senior politicians from the UK and India. A series of high impact events are lined up to take the UK-India bilateral relationship to new heights.

Over 200 guests will attend the event to be launched on 18 June in London.

A two-day 'Leadership Conclave' will be held on June 20- 21 in Buckinghamshire. The Conclave will address the growing need for innovation and adaptation in bilateral relations, staging a wide variety of dynamic discussions and symposia, from unmissable VIP keynote addresses to invaluable informal networking opportunities. Around 300 delegates and guests will participate in this event originally planned for 120.

The 2nd Annual UK-India Awards ceremony will be held on June 22. The 2018 event will acknowledge and celebrate individuals and organizations who have made a significant contribution to strengthening the bilateral relationship. Around 400 guests have confirmed their participation in the event.

Nearly 100 guests from India are expected to attend the event. Senior UK political figures have confirmed to participate in UK-India Week.

Here is the list of Senior UK politicians:

Rt Hon Dr. Liam Fox MP, Secretary of State for International Trade

Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Media, Culture & Sport

Rt Hon Vince Cable MP, Leader of Liberal Democrats, former Secretary of State for Business

Rt Hon Sadiq Khan MP, Mayor of London

Rt Hon Mark Field MP, Minister for Asia, Foreign & Commonwealth Office

Rt Hon Emily Thornberry, Shadow Foreign Secretary

Hon Barry Gardiner MP, Shadow Secretary of State for International Development

Rt Hon Priti Patel MP, former Secretary of State for International Development

Lord Jitesh Gadhia, Board Member, UK Financial Investments

Lord Jonathan Marland, Chair, Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council, Former UK Trade Envoy

Baroness Usha Prashar, Deputy Chair, British Council

Union Minister for Finance and Railways, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Communication Manoj Sinh and Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, Niti Ayog will attend the event. Also, His Excellency YK Sinha, Indian High Commissioner, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, President of CII and Rashesh Shah, President of FICCI will participate.

