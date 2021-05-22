Two regions of China hit by powerful earthquakes: 2 dead

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, May 22: Two people have died after a series of strong earthquakes hit northwest and southwest China.

The Qinghai province in the northwest on the Tibetan plateau and Yunnan province in southwestern China are probe to earthquakes. Both the tremors were shallow and this means they cause more damage.

The quake in Yunan which had a magnitude of 6.1 struck at 9.48 am on Friday. Two people were confirmed dead in the incident. A statement added that at least 17 others had been injured and were receiving treatment.

A few hours later at 1804 GMT, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit Qinghai province, followed by an aftershock. No reports of casualties were reported. The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) has warned people to stay away from buildings.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 8:27 [IST]