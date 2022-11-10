Twitter will do lots of dumb things: What else did Musk say today?

New York, Nov 10: Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he seems to be on an 'shock and surprise' spree rolling out a flurry of decisions that is keeping the social media users on their toes. However, now in a very 'Musk' style, he has also asked the world to expect a 'lot of dumb things' from the social media in the days to come.

The wealthiest man on the planet and self-described 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' in its latest tweet announced that the micro-blogging platform will do a lot of dumb things in the coming months on trial and error basis.

"Complaint hotline operator online! Please mention your complaints below," Musk, the new Twitter chief tweeted.

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn't," he wrote.

Elon Musk sells billion of Tesla stock: SEC filing

Twitter rolls back 'Official' badge

Earlier on Wednesday, Twitter rolled out a new feature called 'Official' badge which aimed to notify if a user was verified or not. The official handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among a few handles with the new label. However, the newly-introduced badge soon vanished, since the feature as it just went on to create more confusion than clarity. The new Twitter chief also clarified about the decision to roll it back and said that he 'killed' it.

Taking to Twitter, American YouTuber Marques Brownlee wrote that the label had vanished, Musk responded,'I just killed it' and further went on to put more emphasis on the blue tick, saying that 'Blue check will be the greater leveler'.

Twitter, which reportedly laid off almost all of its public relations team, did not respond to request for comment.

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

'Will evolve over time': Elon Musk shares new rules for Twitter

Elon Musk's net worth slips below USD 200 billion

A Reuters report said Elon Musk's net worth has dropped below USD 200 billion as investors dumped Tesla's shares on fears that the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter.

So far this year, data showed that Tesla shares have declined over 50 per cent.

