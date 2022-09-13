YouTube
    Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition deal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Sep 13: Social media giant Twitter shareholders approved the the $44 billion acquisition deal which was inked by the company with Tesla chief Elon Musk, news agency AFP reported.

    A majority of Twitter shareholders voted in favour of accepting Musk's $54.20 per share offer, a bid he made in April and has since sought to rescind.

    Musk proposed a buyout of Twitter in April, but has since backed out of the deal saying the company withheld important facts about bots and spam accounts on the platform.

    Musk cites whistleblower's complaint as added reason to exit Twitter deal Musk cites whistleblower's complaint as added reason to exit Twitter deal

    The approval means Twitter and Musk will have to settle the outcome of the deal in a court trial.

