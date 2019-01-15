Trump's letter reaches Kim Jong-un as talks progress towards 2nd summit

  • search
    Pyongyang, Jan 15: The Donald Trump-Kim Jong-Un romance resumes in the new year. Last weekend, a letter from the US president reached the North Korean leader, CNN reported citing a source familiar with the current denuclearisation talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

    The letter was delivered amid the talks between the two sides to organise a second meeting of the two leaders. Trump and Kim met in a historic first meeting in Singapore on June 12 last year.

    North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump

    As per the report, the source said that North Korea's former spy chief Kim Yong Chol - one of Kim's top negotiators - could visit Washington this week to finalise the details of the upcoming meeting.

    Also Read | Good to have tied with India, Russia and China: Trump

    According to a previous report by CNN, teams from the US have already visited Bangkok, Hanoi and Hawaii to search for a venue for the summit.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in backed the second Trump-Kim meeting last week, saying the event, along with Kim's visit to Seoul, would be a turning point towards solidifying peace on the Korean Peninsula.

    donald trump kim jong un summit washington pyongyang

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 10:02 [IST]
