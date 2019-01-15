Trump's letter reaches Kim Jong-un as talks progress towards 2nd summit

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Pyongyang, Jan 15: The Donald Trump-Kim Jong-Un romance resumes in the new year. Last weekend, a letter from the US president reached the North Korean leader, CNN reported citing a source familiar with the current denuclearisation talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

The letter was delivered amid the talks between the two sides to organise a second meeting of the two leaders. Trump and Kim met in a historic first meeting in Singapore on June 12 last year.

As per the report, the source said that North Korea's former spy chief Kim Yong Chol - one of Kim's top negotiators - could visit Washington this week to finalise the details of the upcoming meeting.

Also Read | Good to have tied with India, Russia and China: Trump

According to a previous report by CNN, teams from the US have already visited Bangkok, Hanoi and Hawaii to search for a venue for the summit.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in backed the second Trump-Kim meeting last week, saying the event, along with Kim's visit to Seoul, would be a turning point towards solidifying peace on the Korean Peninsula.