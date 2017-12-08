Trump’s Jerusalem declaration united all jihadi forces

Jihadi groups continued to give calls for bloodbath following the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. US President Donald Trump while making the statement also said that he had asked his administration to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The al-Qaeda and its affiliates issued calls for attacks following the decision. What is ironic is that the al-Qaeda and the ISIS which were at loggerheads have united over this issue. The SITE Intel Group's Rita Katz said that the issue has united the entire global jihadi community-both pro-ISIS and pro-AQ. Even the smaller groups to individual supporters have united over this issue and there is a unanimous sense of outrage and urgency for action.

The Islamic State channels have also been issuing a series of incitements on the issue. They have been putting up threatening posts. One post read, " wait for violent attacks on Jewish and American embassies by the wolves of the Islamic State."

The al-Qaeda on the other hand issued a statement in which it called the development as a blatant aggression by the crusader Trump. The AQ called for targeting of American vital interests and interests of its Zionist and crusader allies everywhere.

Rita Katz said that the speed at which the AQ has been releasing statements shows how much priority the organisation is putting on this matter and also how much it seeks to capitalise on it.

