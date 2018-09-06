  • search

Trump thanks Kim Jong Un, says 'we will get it done together'

    Washington, Sep 6: US President Donald Trump praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday for reportedly saying his faith in Trump was unchanged as the North Korean leader and that Pyongyang aimed to achieve denuclearization within Trump's first term in office.

    "Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!," Trump wrote on Twitter.

    US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
    US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

    Earlier in the day, Kim Jong Un renewed his commitment to the denuclearisation of the flashpoint peninsula.

    The announcement of the September 18-20 summit -- the third between the North's leader Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in this year -- comes as US efforts to dismantle Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal have stalled.

    The two leaders will meet in the North Korean capital to discuss "practical measures to denuclearise" the peninsula, South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong told reporters.

    Chung on Wednesday flew to Pyongyang where he handed over a personal letter from Moon to Kim, as Seoul seeks to kick-start the diplomacy that led to the landmark June summit between US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.

    The two pledged to denuclearise the Korean peninsula at the Singapore meeting but no details were agreed, and Washington and Pyongyang have sparred since on what that means and how it will be achieved.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 17:56 [IST]
