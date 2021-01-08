YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 #USCapitol
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Won't attend President-elect Biden's inauguration on Jan 20: Donald Trump

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 08: President Donald Trump said on Friday he won't attend President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration on January 20. He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successors inauguration.

    Donald Trump
    Donald Trump

    "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump tweeted.

    Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office. Biden will become president at noon on January 20 regardless of Trump's plans.

    On Thursday, Trump delivered a video statement admitting his presidency would soon end - though he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

    "A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20," Trump said in the video.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump us elections

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X