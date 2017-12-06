Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem, hold talks with Middle East leaders

Washington, December 6: US President Donald Trump held discussions with Israeli and Arab leaders, ahead of his plans to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Trump spoke separately with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, and King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

"They discussed potential decisions regarding Jerusalem," the White House said. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump will announce his decision on Wednesday. "Tomorrow, the president will deliver remarks regarding this action," Sanders said.

"I'm not going to get ahead of the president's remarks that he'll make tomorrow. He did speak with a number of leaders this morning, and he's going to continue to have conversations with relevant stakeholders, but ultimately, he'll make what he feels is the best decision for the US," Sanders said.

When asked about the opposition to Trump's potential move on Jerusalem, Sanders said the president spoke with five leaders.

"That's hardly indicative of everybody across the globe, but certainly, he's going to continue to have conversations with different leaders from across the world, and we'll keep you posted as those calls take place, and we'll let you know when the president's made a decision," she said.

PTI