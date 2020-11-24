Trump clears way for Biden administration, says do what needs to be done

Washington, Nov 24: US President Donald Trump said he no longer opposes government aid for Joe Biden's transition team. This has been Trump's closest statement yet to finally conceding defeat in the US elections.

..fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same, Trump said in a tweet.

Biden's team welcomed the decision and said it will provide the incoming administration with the resources and support necessary to carry out a smooth and peaceful transfer of power.

"Today's decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track. This final decision is a definitive administrative action to formally begin the transition process with federal agencies" Biden's team also said.