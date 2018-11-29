  • search

Trump cancels meeting with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine crisis

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Buenos Aires, Nov 29: US President Donal Trump has cancelled a meeting at the G-20 summit Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine crisis.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donal Trump. File photo
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donal Trump. File photo

    Ahead of the scheduled meeting in Buenos Aires, Trump announced the cancellation on his twitter handle.

    "Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!," tweeted Trump.

    Also read: PM Modi to take part in yoga session in Buenos Aires on G20 Summit eve: Argentina media

    The cancellation follows an incident on Sunday in the Sea of Azov between Ukraine and Russia, in which Russian ships rammed and opened fire on Ukrainian vessels and took their crews prisoner.

    The Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko, has called on Nato to deploy naval ships to the Sea of Azov to "provide security" amid a deepening crisis with Russia.

    Read more about:

    donald trump vladimir putin g 20 ukarine

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue