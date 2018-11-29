Trump cancels meeting with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine crisis

Buenos Aires, Nov 29: US President Donal Trump has cancelled a meeting at the G-20 summit Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine crisis.

Ahead of the scheduled meeting in Buenos Aires, Trump announced the cancellation on his twitter handle.

"Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!," tweeted Trump.

The cancellation follows an incident on Sunday in the Sea of Azov between Ukraine and Russia, in which Russian ships rammed and opened fire on Ukrainian vessels and took their crews prisoner.

The Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko, has called on Nato to deploy naval ships to the Sea of Azov to "provide security" amid a deepening crisis with Russia.